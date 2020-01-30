Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $626.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

