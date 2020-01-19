BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy Sells 10,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BBIO opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. grace capital bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $7,550,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 388,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

