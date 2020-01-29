BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

BBIO stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,424 shares of company stock worth $4,666,120 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

