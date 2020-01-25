BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 6%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.16, approximately 332,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 447,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $3,141,672.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,657,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,120.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. grace capital purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

