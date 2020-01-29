Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

BRDCY stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com