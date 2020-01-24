Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Bridgestone stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com