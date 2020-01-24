Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250. The company has a market cap of $377.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

