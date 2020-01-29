Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

