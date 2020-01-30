Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bridgford Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BRID opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

