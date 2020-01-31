Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgford Foods from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:BRID traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRID. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

