Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ BRID opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.