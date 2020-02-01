Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.94. Briggs & Stratton shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,923,706 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 558,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after buying an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing