Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Price Down 21% Following Weak Earnings

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s stock price fell 21% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.94, 5,719,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 300% from the average session volume of 1,428,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading