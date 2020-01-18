Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s share price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 1,030,653 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,083,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

