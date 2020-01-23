Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 490,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,396. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

