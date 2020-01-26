Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.35

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 5236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,755,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,355 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

