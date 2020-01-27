Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth $232,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

