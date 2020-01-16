Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

