Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus DXC Technology (NASDAQ:DXC) Head to Head Analysis

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $164.83 million 2.08 -$14.03 million ($0.27) -32.78 DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.41 $1.26 billion $8.34 3.97

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brightcove and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00 DXC Technology 1 8 7 0 2.38

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.19%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -10.02% -7.81% -3.56% DXC Technology -6.04% 18.89% 6.77%

Risk & Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Brightcove on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.