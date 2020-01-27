Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EAT opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

