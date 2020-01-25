Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.17. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,065,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,718,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

