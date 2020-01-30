Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.55 EPS.

EAT stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

