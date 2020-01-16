Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 970,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,065,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

