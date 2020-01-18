Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EAT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

