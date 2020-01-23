Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives $111.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter.

Brink’s stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

