Brink’s Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NYSE BCO opened at $92.42 on Friday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

