Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.18

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.18 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 1332353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,579,000 after buying an additional 134,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,222,000 after buying an additional 876,371 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,623,000 after buying an additional 2,701,008 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

