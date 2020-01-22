British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 4,200

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,698.21 ($48.65).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,402.50 ($44.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,259.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,000.89. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

