British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.98

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Land stock opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 604.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676 over the last quarter.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 573 ($7.54).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

