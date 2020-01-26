British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 576.22 ($7.58).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLND. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut British Land to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BLND traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 590.20 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 607.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

