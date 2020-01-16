British Land (LON:BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 560

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 555.54 ($7.31).

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 584 ($7.68). 2,856,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

