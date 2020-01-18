British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 630

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLND. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

BLND stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 606.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 564.33. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

