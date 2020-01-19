British Land (LON:BLND) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

British Land (LON:BLND) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 661 ($8.70) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 606 ($7.97). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

British Land stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 606.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 564.33.

In other news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders bought a total of 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676 over the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

