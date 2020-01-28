British Land’s (BLND) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. Barclays downgraded British Land to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 573 ($7.54).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.53. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 566.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

