Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Britvic to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

BVIC opened at GBX 925.50 ($12.17) on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 895 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 927.31.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 56 shares of company stock valued at $52,486 over the last ninety days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Recommended Story: Trade War