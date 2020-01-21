Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Britvic to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 900 ($11.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 927.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56 shares of company stock worth $52,486.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

