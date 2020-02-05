Britvic (LON:BVIC) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,065 ($14.01) price target on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

BVIC traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 921 ($12.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 895.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 928. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have acquired 70 shares of company stock worth $64,750 in the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

