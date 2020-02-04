Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Matt Barwell Purchases 14 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £122.64 ($161.33).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63).

On Monday, November 11th, Matt Barwell purchased 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £114.72 ($150.91).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.43) on Tuesday. Britvic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 895.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 928. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

