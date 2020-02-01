Britvic’s (BVIC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Britvic to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 49.50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 925.50 ($12.17). 2,389,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 895 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 927.31. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 56 shares of company stock valued at $52,486 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index