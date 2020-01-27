Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 13,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.82. 105,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

