Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.91. 474,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.82 and its 200-day moving average is $295.07. Broadcom has a one year low of $248.72 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

