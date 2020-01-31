Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity