Broadcom Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Broadcom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO opened at $319.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

