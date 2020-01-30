Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.18. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Broadcom by 840.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after buying an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.