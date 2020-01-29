Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.97. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

