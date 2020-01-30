Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Down to $309.03

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $301.65, but opened at $309.03. Broadcom shares last traded at $317.18, with a volume of 1,005,821 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.78 and a 200 day moving average of $297.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

