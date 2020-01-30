Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,042.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

