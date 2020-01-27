Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NYSE BR opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,959.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com