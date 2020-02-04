Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of BR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?