Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.03-5.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $10.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,063. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

